Over the past few decades, the pharma market has been undergoing radical changes to keep abreast with innovative technologies, resulting in the development of sustainable packaging solutions and better serialization.

The pharmaceutical industry plays a crucial role in developing medications to reduce the occurrence of diseases and enhance the quality of life globally. Players in this industry are focusing on technological advancements through innovative research in order to meet the growing healthcare needs of the global population. Also, the demand for sustainable packaging has been gradually growing across industries and the pharmaceutical industry is not an exception to this trend.

Packaging sustainability is now a major concern for drug manufacturers owing to the increasing demand and stricter regulations. However, a major challenge for pharmaceutical industry players lies in the selection of sustainable designs rather than following the footsteps of market leaders. To tackle such challenges, leading players in the pharmaceutical industry are now increasingly incorporating smart manufacturing processes and are using eco-friendly materials to develop sustainable packaging solutions.

The brand strategy assessment solution presented by Infiniti offered in-depth insights into the competitive pharma landscape, which in turn helped the pharma packaging client to improve brand affinity.

This brand strategy assessment solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Increase the overall advertising effectiveness and improve brand recognition
Build a customer-focused marketing strategy

This brand strategy assessment solution provided predictive insights on:

Incorporating smart manufacturing processes in developing sustainable designs
Enhancing advertising effectiveness

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With 15+ years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

