Chinese Valentine’s is one of the most romantic and culturally relevant holidays in the year. Taking a bold step away from a dining and dessert offerings this year, Regent Taipei presents a room guest experience that is interactive, unique and culturally significant. This year, Regent Taipei is collaborating with Nenen Classic to create a modern yet timeless experience, drawing inspiration from old classic glamour and traditional clothing such as the qipao, the most iconic representation of oriental beauty.

From August 1 through 31, couples, friends and family (two pax) may enjoy the 2018 Chinese Valentine’s Day - Qipao Chic Package, priced at NT$7999 and includes exclusive qipao and magua dressing experience for two, Gallery lounge complimentary tea drinks and Regent Taipei Chinese Curio Box VIP room amenity for two, and Brasserie breakfast for two. Guests will begin their journey at Nenen Classic where they can select their most suitable clothing and accessories, enjoy approximately 30 minutes of photo-shooting time at its beautiful vintage setting, take a leisurely walk in the historic Zhongshan neighborhood in traditional qipao and magua and finally return to Regent Taipei to enjoy afternoon tea, all dressed as characters who stepped out of a 1920s movie.

Nenen Classic, located at a mere five-minute walk from Regent Taipei, is a qipao and magua renting shop which offers dozens of styles and a vintage photography setting suitable for themed parties. Officially opened in 2018, Nenen Classic is already popular with tourists hailing from Japan, Korea, Hong Kong, Macau and various other countries etc. Regent Taipei strives to collaborate with more partners such as Nenen Classic to offers our guests more authentic local and immersive experiences.