SAN CARLOS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 1, 2018--MarkLogic Corporation, the leading operational and transactional Enterprise NoSQL database provider, today announced that Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), a global professional services leader and MarkLogic Alliance Partner, has created the MarkLogic Center of Excellence (CoE) to better service large multinational customers deploying MarkLogic’s data integration services in order to fuel digital transformation and build mission-critical applications.

As a global innovator and key MarkLogic partner, TCS established the MarkLogic CoE by bringing together architects, developers, administrators and testers to provide the highest level of service and support to clients seeking to enhance customer experiences, improve operational agility and reduce costs by integrating data silos. With over 250 staff, the MarkLogic CoE is serving over 20 Fortune 500 companies in banking and financial services, manufacturing, and media, servicing more than 40 projects ranging from MarkLogic application development to testing and consulting.

“With unprecedented levels of digital disruption and change in the marketplace today, our customers demand an enterprise-ready database that is agile, secure, easily scalable and can provide the most accurate data needed to fuel their digital transformation programs and mission critical applications,” said David Ponzini, EVP Marketing and Corporate Development at MarkLogic. “By integrating our industry leading NoSQL database with TCS’s deep business IT and consulting expertise, we have created an alliance that helps businesses around the world more quickly, easily and effectively digitally transform and derive more value from their data than ever before.”

“TCS has invested in and built the MarkLogic CoE in order to serve its global customers that have embarked on solving large scale, mission critical business problems,” said Dinanath Kholkar, Vice President and Global Head, Analytics and Insights at TCS. “TCS continues to deliver value with intellectual property offerings on its ‘Data Analytics Target Operating Model’ with MarkLogic, enabling success for joint customers building their data foundation strategies. With its ‘Business 4.0’ offering TCS is leading organizations to become intelligent, agile, automated and on-the-cloud businesses.”

Existing joint customers will benefit from the MarkLogic CoE’s ability to enhance current successful deployments already in the market today.

"TCS has been a long-standing partner of McGraw-Hill and played a key role in the solution and implementation of our unique custom publishing solution. MarkLogic’s software is a key component of this platform and powers this solution. TCS has partnered with McGraw-Hill and MarkLogic to build and continuously innovate on this unique implementation,” said Gene Greenberg, Director of Engineering, McGraw-Hill Education.

MarkLogic continues to push the envelope around innovative services built into the MarkLogic platform. In May, MarkLogic announced the release of version 9.0-5. The latest major update is an expansion on MarkLogic 9, an already dynamic multi-model database platform for securing, sharing and integrating data. Now with 9.0-5, large organizations gain greater security out-of-the-box, enhanced facilities for mission-critical operations and workload management, and major enhancements to MarkLogic’s open source, fully supported Data Hub Framework.

For over a decade, organizations around the world have come to rely on MarkLogic to power their innovative information applications. As the world’s experts at integrating data from silos, MarkLogic’s operational and transactional Enterprise NoSQL database platform empowers our customers to build modern applications on a unified, 360-degree view of their data. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, MarkLogic has offices throughout the U.S., Europe, Asia, and Australia.

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world’s largest businesses in their transformation journeys for the last fifty years. TCS offers a consulting-led, Cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of IT, Business & Technology Services, and engineering. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent Agile delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development. A part of the Tata group, India's largest multinational business group, TCS has over 394,000 of the world’s best-trained consultants in 46 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $ 19.09 billion for year ended March 31, 2018 and is listed on the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange) in India. TCS' proactive stance on climate change and award winning work with communities across the world have earned it a place in leading sustainability indices such as the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), MSCI Global Sustainability Index and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index. For more information, visit us at www.tcs.com.

