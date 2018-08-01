NEW YORK (AP) — Five teenagers have been selected as National Student Poets, allowing them to serve as traveling literary ambassadors.

The poets include Alexandra Contreras-Montesano, from Burlington, Vermont, and Heather Laurel Jensen of Mesa, Arizona. The program, founded in 2011, is administered by the Institute of Museum and Library Services and the nonprofit Alliance for Young Artists & Writers.

Others cited Wednesday were Darius Atefat-Peckham of Interlochen, Michigan; Ariana Smith of Las Vegas; and Daniel Blokh of Birmingham, Alabama. The five poets will each receive $5,000.