SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 1, 2018--Moody’s Analytics, a global provider of financial intelligence, has enhanced its award-winning Data Alliance, which allows members to contribute data and collect credit risk benchmarking information in return.

Members can now upload data through the Data Alliance Portal (“the Portal”) to the Data Alliance’s commercial real estate (CRE) consortium. By contributing, they gain access to research and analytics drawn from an income-producing real estate (IPRE) and CRE dataset which covers 66,000 properties and more than 350 metropolitan areas. This industry-specific insight – sourced directly from market participants – allows members to compare their portfolio risk to that of their peers and to consortium benchmarks.

“We are continually building new technology to make it easier for Data Alliance members to gain actionable insights into their portfolio,” said Jean Liu, Senior Director at Moody’s Analytics. “Enabling members to contribute CRE data through the Portal is a significant step. We expect to add similar Portal functionality for contributing project and infrastructure finance data in the coming months.”

The Data Alliance is a collaborative effort of Moody’s Analytics and leading financial institutions covering a range of asset classes including commercial and industrial, project and infrastructure finance, and asset finance, in addition to CRE. Its global database contains nearly 100 million financial statements from more than 20 million private firms and includes the world’s largest private firm default database. Members contribute private firm data which Moody’s Analytics aggregates, anonymizes, and analyzes to create industry benchmarking data and analytical tools for consortium members.

Contributing data through the Portal is simple and secure. Once a member uploads their data, they receive immediate feedback on whether their submission meets the requirements for contribution. They can monitor the status of their submission in real time. After their data is accepted into the consortia, a dashboard is created with KPIs and charts illustrating their data benchmarks.

In June, the Data Alliance earned Moody’s Analytics the award for Credit Data Provider of the Year in the 2018 Risk Technology Awards. This recognition followed our win for Technology Vendor of the Year in the 2018 Risk Awards.

Click here to learn more about the Data Alliance Portal.

About Moody’s Analytics

Moody’s Analytics provides financial intelligence and analytical tools supporting our clients’ growth, efficiency, and risk management objectives. The combination of our unparalleled expertise in risk, expansive information resources and innovative application of technology, helps today’s business leaders confidently navigate an evolving marketplace. We are recognized for our industry-leading solutions, comprising research, data, software and professional services, assembled to deliver a seamless customer experience. Thousands of organizations worldwide have made us their trusted partner because of our uncompromising commitment to quality, client service, and integrity.

Moody's Analytics is a subsidiary of Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO). MCO reported revenue of $4.2 billion in 2017, employs approximately 12,000 people worldwide and maintains a presence in 42 countries. Further information about Moody’s Analytics is available at www.moodysanalytics.com.

