EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 1, 2018--Hudson Group (NYSE: HUD), a leader in North American travel retail, announced an agreement under which Hudson Group will serve as the exclusive U.S. travel retailer for sales of international tennis champion Maria Sharapova’s premium candy line, Sugarpova.

Under the agreement, Hudson Group’s exclusivity covers Sugarpova’s current and future products, which will be available across the United States at its Hudson and Hudson News stores, as well as Hudson Group’s localized travel essentials, convenience, and candy concepts.

"Sugarpova was created out of a desire for me to share a little taste of my lifestyle with my fans and candy-loving consumers,” said Maria Sharapova. “As travel is a large part of my everyday life, it seemed a natural fit to bring Sugarpova to Hudson Group. I'm very excited to see how this partnership takes off."

“The brick-and-mortar retailer expansion continues to be an important element to growing the Sugarpova business, and one sector we were eager to tap into is the consumer who travels,” said Max Eisenbud, chief executive officer of Sugarpova. “This new deal with Hudson Group is a great way for us to reach Maria's worldwide fan base, and grow the Sugarpova brand in an innovative way."

“Hudson Group is a company that is constantly evolving to deliver the best products at the best times to react to the fast-paced changes of our customer,” said Hope Remoundos, chief marketing officer of Hudson Group. “We are excited to partner with Maria Sharapova and Sugarpova – an eclectic brand that will sweeten the journey for passengers, offering a luxurious interpretation on classic treats they know and love.”

Hudson Group, a Dufry company and one of the largest travel retailers in North America, is committed to enhancing the travel experience for over 300,000 travelers every day in the continental United States and Canada. A subsidiary of New York Stock Exchange-traded Hudson Ltd. (HUD), Hudson Group is anchored by its iconic Hudson, Hudson News and Hudson Bookseller brands. Hudson Group operates over 1,000 duty-paid and duty-free stores in 88 locations, including airports, commuter terminals, hotels and some of the most visited landmarks and tourist destinations in the world. Our wide range of store concepts include travel essentials and convenience stores, bookstores, duty-free shops, branded specialty stores, electronics stores, and quick-service food and beverage outlets. For more information, visit www.hudsongroup.com and www.dufry.com.

Sugarpova continues to have double-digit growth year after year since its launch. Currently, the brand has retail penetration in 22 countries all over the world and is sold in a variety of retail partners and online. The founder is international tennis champion, Maria Sharapova, whose sweet tooth and love for little indulgences motivated her to create a candy company specializing in premium chocolates collection and products, giftables and in gummies and chocolate sweets of quality and craftsmanship. For more information, visit www.sugarpova.com.

