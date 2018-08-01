KALAMAZOO, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 1, 2018--Clear Channel Airports (CCA), a brand division of Clear Channel Outdoor Americas (CCOA) (NYSE:CCO), an indirect subsidiary of iHeartMedia Inc., today announced it won a five-year renewal with an option to extend for an additional five years, with Kalamazoo/Battle Creek International Airport (AZO) to provide brands with innovative advertising solutions. The new agreement began May 17, 2018 and media upgrades begin Q4, 2018.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180801005306/en/

Clear Channel Airports new cutting-edge media network will include upgrading two 86" LCDs on the baggage claim back wall. Engaging advertising strongly connects brands with business travelers, tourists and local residents alike. (Photo: Business Wire)

Clear Channel Airports has provided AZO with its comprehensive media network since 2008. Kalamazoo, located in Southwest Michigan, is home to 20 Fortune 1000 companies and is the world headquarters for the Kellogg Company, Stryker Corporation and Whirlpool Corporation. The region is also home to a vibrant beer scene with nearly twenty breweries in the area.

The new media network at AZO creates a captivating medium for advertisers to connect and engage with leisure travelers, business travelers and local residents. Some of the key details of the new program are as follows:

Upgrading two 86” LCDs on the baggage claim back wall with decorative shrouds to drive new advertising; Filling exhibit space; Targeting medical and pharmaceutical sector: Borgess Medical Center, MPI Research, Perrigo, Pfizer, Stryker; and Focusing on thriving brewery market.

“Home to a diverse business community covering growing industries like healthcare, spirits and manufacturing, Kalamazoo presents advertisers with a unique opportunity to reach a wide range of business travelers and a thriving local population spanning all age groups,” said Morten Gotterup, President, Clear Channel Airports. “We are proud to extend our ten year partnership with AZO and look forward to building an exciting advertising network for this increasingly vibrant region.”

In addition, a recent Nielsen study shows airport advertising offers consumers a great opportunity to absorb and respond to brand messaging. According to the study, frequent flyers are highly responsive to airport advertising, with 80% noticing the media and 42% taking action that includes visiting a website, going to a store or learning more about a product/brand/service. Nineteen percent of frequent flyers bought a product they saw advertised at the airport. Additionally, airport campaigns are a significant driver of foot traffic, with 84% of frequent fliers likely to visit a restaurant, 50% likely to visit a clothing/accessories/jewelry store and 41% likely to visit a consumer electronics store.

About Clear Channel Airports

Dedicated to airport advertising for more than 40 years, Clear Channel Airports is the premier innovator of contemporary display concepts. The Company, a brand division of Clear Channel Outdoor Americas (NYSE:CCO), one of the world's largest outdoor advertising companies, currently operates more than 270 airport programs across the globe and has a presence in 32 of the top 50 U.S. markets with major airports. More information can be found on Clear Channel Airports and Clear Channel Outdoor by visiting www.clearchannelairports.com and www.clearchanneloutdoor.com.

Like us on Facebook .Follow us on Twitter .Follow us onLinked In.Sign up for CCO’s award-winning blog,Look Up.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180801005306/en/

CONTACT: Clear Channel Outdoor Americas

Wendy Weatherford, 212-812-0081

wendyweatherford@clearchannel.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA MICHIGAN

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: OTHER CONSUMER DEPARTMENT STORES TECHNOLOGY LUXURY AUDIO/VIDEO TRANSPORT AIR TRAVEL TRANSPORTATION RETAIL COMMUNICATIONS ADVERTISING SPECIALTY CONSUMER

SOURCE: Clear Channel Outdoor Americas

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 08/01/2018 08:00 AM/DISC: 08/01/2018 08:01 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180801005306/en