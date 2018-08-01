ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 1, 2018--The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) today announced that IBM Chairman, President and CEO, Ginni Rometty, will headline the CES® 2019 keynote stage, kicking off the annual gathering of the world’s foremost consumer technology leaders. Rometty will speak at 8:30 AM on Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019 at the Venetian’s Palazzo Ballroom in Las Vegas. Rometty will open CES by sharing a unique outlook for how technology – built on a foundation of responsibility and trust – will significantly improve how businesses operate and people work and live.

“We’re proud and excited to welcome Ginni Rometty back to the CES stage and put the work that she and her teams at IBM are doing on artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and quantum front and center,” said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, CTA. “Ginni and her IBM colleagues represent some of the very best minds in technology today, and we look forward to kicking off CES with a deeper look into her vision for a world elevated by improved connectivity, more robust data analysis and more capable artificial intelligence.”

Rometty has been named among Bloomberg’s 50 Most Influential People in the World, Fortune’s 50 Most Powerful Women in Business and TIME’s most important people in tech.

IBM is a leader in solving global challenges with advanced technology built and applied responsibly. CES 2019 will be a unique moment for tech companies and businesses from around the world to envision a smarter future – one with enormous potential for improving people’s lives. Rometty will kick off the event by discussing how technologies such as AI and quantum – when built on a foundation of trust and transparency – will drastically change business and society for the better.

IBM is trusted with the data and insights of thousands of companies around the world, using IBM Watson AI technology to make everything smarter and improve how people live and work. Additionally, IBM was the first to build the first working 50 qubit prototype processor and the first to make a quantum computer – IBM Q – available to businesses, researchers and developers for exploring its use in practical business and science applications.

CES 2019 will showcase life-changing technology across 24 product categories, featuring solutions that will transform how we live, work and play. The show provides access to the very latest transformative tech such as 5G connectivity, artificial intelligence, augmented and virtual reality, smart home, smart cities, sports, machine intelligence and more. CES is the largest and most influential technology event on the planet, and in 2019 industry leaders and rising stars will come together again to pioneer future innovation. Registration will open later this year. Visit the CES website to sign up to be notified about registration and other CES 2019 updates.

