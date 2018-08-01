TYSONS CORNER, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 1, 2018--MicroStrategy® Incorporated (Nasdaq: MSTR), a leading worldwide provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software, today announced that Marge Breya was named Senior Executive Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer on July 23.

Ms. Breya’s expertise as a software industry Chief Operating Officer, General Manager and CMO as well as board veteran spans over 25 years at some of the world’s best-known software companies. She previously served as COO at Ionic Security, a privately-held provider of data protection and control software. Before moving to Ionic Security, Ms. Breya was EVP and CMO at Informatica Corporation. Prior to that, she was SVP of Marketing Services at HP, EVP and GM of Solutions Management at SAP, GM/CMO at Business Objects, CMO/Chief Strategy Officer at BEA Systems, and SVP of Marketing at Sun Microsystems. Ms. Breya has also held public company board positions at LSC Communications, Jive Software, and Document Sciences Corporation.

“I’m excited about Marge’s track record in raising the brand profile and scaling numerous start-up and high-growth software icons,” said Michael J. Saylor, CEO, MicroStrategy Incorporated. “Her appointment will help accelerate our success as we continue to scale our operations and engage with new companies on their journey to transform into an Intelligent Enterprise™.”

“The Intelligent Enterprise is a big idea. It’s all about aligning the people, programs and technology to unleash the power of data to business processes, applications and devices everywhere,” said Ms. Breya. “We are equipping some of the world’s leading companies with a strategy map and platform to help them realize their goals. I couldn’t be more excited to be a part of this mission.”

About MicroStrategy Incorporated

MicroStrategy (Nasdaq: MSTR) is a worldwide leader in enterprise analytics and mobility software. A pioneer in the BI and analytics space, MicroStrategy delivers innovative software that empowers people to make better decisions and transform the way they do business. We provide our enterprise customers with world-class software and expert services so they can deploy unique intelligence applications. To learn more, visit MicroStrategy online, and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

