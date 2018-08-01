Mitsubishi Motors July Sales up 24 Percent

CYPRESS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 1, 2018--Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) continued its momentum in the month of July, reporting sales of 9,950 units – up 24 percent over July 2017. For the calendar year, total sales are up 23.4 percent compared to the same period in 2017.

The volume leader for July was Outlander Sport with total sales of 3,440 – up 18.2 percent over last year, followed closely by Outlander which posted sales of 3,008 – up 18.9 percent over last year. This was Outlander’s best month of July sales since it was introduced in 2002.

