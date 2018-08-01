WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 1, 2018--Sobi, an international biopharmaceutical company dedicated to rare diseases, announced today that Jeff Henderson has joined the company as the U.S. Vice President, Head of Market Access and Government Affairs.

Henderson will build the Sobi patient access team in the U.S. and develop the strategies to optimize Sobi’s ability to deliver value both to patients and to the healthcare system. His team will be responsible for managed markets, payer relations, reimbursement, and government relations for both current and future therapies.

Henderson has nearly 30 years of pharmaceutical and biotech patient access experience including previous positions focusing on new product commercialization and managed markets. He recently served as vice president of managed markets at Intarcia Therapeutics, Inc., and prior to that he served as the vice president of managed markets at Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Henderson held multiple positions during his 19 years working at Pfizer, Inc., including vice president of sales in managed markets west, vice president of customer business unit liaison group, and the southeast regional business unit lead of corporate and government customers. Before working at Pfizer, Inc., Henderson served as an officer in the United States Army for 15 years where he attained the rank of Major.

“As Sobi executes on our vision of becoming a global leader in rare diseases, we remain committed to building sustainable pathways through which the medicines we commercialize can be delivered into the hands of people who need them. The addition of Jeff to our North America organization will provide both expertise and focus on this critical function,” said Rami Levin, President of Sobi in North America.

“I am thrilled to join Sobi and have the opportunity to apply my extensive patient access experience to the rare disease space,” said Henderson. “Rare diseases so often impact children, causing serious or even life-threatening symptoms, and I am committed to finding meaningful solutions to ensure these vulnerable patients can access the treatments they need.”

About Sobi™ Sobi™ is an international biopharmaceutical company dedicated to rare diseases. Our vision is to be recognized as a global leader in providing access to innovative treatments that transform lives for individuals with rare diseases. The product portfolio is primarily focused on treatments in Hemophilia and Specialty Care. Partnering in the development and commercialization of products in specialty care is a key element of our strategy. Sobi has pioneered in biotechnology with world-class capabilities in protein biochemistry and biologics manufacturing. In 2017, Sobi had total revenues of SEK 6.5 billion and approximately 850 employees. The share (STO:SOBI) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More information is available at www.sobi.com.

