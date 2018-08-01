TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Of the 15 winners of NT$10 million (US$326,600) in the most recent uniform-invoice lottery, one person won the sum thanks to a NT$25 (US$0.81) parking fee, the Ministry of Finance revealed Wednesday.

According to the winning numbers announced on July 25, the persons holding a receipt issued in May or June with the number 20048019 are eligible to receive the “special prize” of NT$10 million, while those holding the number 02142605 can collect the “grand prize” of NT$2 million (US$65,000).

The biggest winner this time around might be the person who parked his car in the Kaohsiung City district of Fengshan and just spent a mere NT$25, because he is one of the 15 winners of NT$10 million each, the Central News Agency reported.

Another lucky winner paid NT$35 (US$1.14) for Oolong tea at a convenience store in Taipei City’s Daan District, according to the Apple Daily.

The list of 16 winners of the NT$2 million “grand prize” included a person who paid NT$25 for a drink in Rende, Tainan City. Another winner will receive the prize because he spent NT$63 (US$2.05) on canceling a telecom subscription to take part in the “NT$499 Chaos,” the nickname for a Chunghwa Telecom promotion campaign which was so popular it caused long waiting times but also many complaints.

The winners of the most recent uniform-invoice lottery have to claim their prizes between August 6 and November 5, with the larger prizes subject to a withholding tax of 20 percent.