NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 1, 2018--Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM) today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018. The Company’s GAAP net income for the second quarter was $109 million or $0.58 per common share. Core earnings (1) for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018 was $110 million or $0.59 per common share. Economic return on book value for the second quarter was 2.3%. (2) The Company sponsored three mortgage loan securitizations during the second quarter for $948 million and incurred $2.1 million in securitization deal related expenses.

“Chimera earned a solid 6.9% total economic return for the first half of 2018,” said Matthew Lambiase, Chimera’s CEO and President. “Staying true to our core investment strategy, we continue to opportunistically adjust our portfolio, maximizing shareholder value.”

Chimera Investment Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is primarily engaged in the business of investing directly or indirectly through our subsidiaries, on a leveraged basis, in a diversified portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, Agency RMBS, and other real estate related securities.

