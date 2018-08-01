DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 1, 2018--Notable entertainers such as Chris Isaak and Steely Dan, acclaimed actresses such as Geena Davis and Carrie Fisher, and more than 20 NFL teams have all chosen the Dallas Marriott Las Colinas for its prime location and trusted Marriott hospitality.

One of the first hotels built in the master-planned community of Las Colinas in Irving, Texas (within the Dallas Metroplex), the Marriott Las Colinas has completed Phase I of a multi-million dollar renovation that includes all guest rooms. Phase II is underway to include public and meeting spaces, the restaurant, bar/lounge and Marriott signature Greatroom lobby.

The renovation style incorporates the rustic Texas heritage of Las Colinas’ ranching industry, drawing inspiration from the region’s rolling hills with the use of wood, stone, leather and wrought iron that will patina over time. Marriott Las Colinas’ renovation takes its cue from these pillars and will be complete in Fall 2018.

Phase I: Guest Rooms

With a base of warm, modern textures, the new guest room color palette reflects the Bluebonnets that dapple the prairie landscape and the oranges that paint the skies at sunset. All 364 guest rooms, including three presidential suites, have been renovated to reflect this design philosophy using wood, metal and leather that harkens to the ranching history of Las Colinas, coupled with a modern and upscale twist reflecting Marriott's modern aesthetic. Rooms with balconies overlooking serene Lake Carolyn, a Concierge Level and lake view Hospitality and Parlor Suites are perfect for small functions, meetings or for overnight stays and can be configured to include up to two bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and sofa bed. Luxury furnishings include a spacious Parlor with a 55-inch flat screen television, an eight-seat dining table, a fold out sofa and kitchenette.

Room rates start at $259.95. Each luxurious guest room is designed for optimal rest and productivity with architectural framing, contrasting finishes and wall cladding, upscale bathroom fixtures, and thoughtful solutions to enhance a guest’s stay.

The Concierge Lounge, located on the 15th floor, offers exclusive access to personalized business and Concierge services, all-day dining options and evening cocktails. It is an exclusive area for Marriott elite guests.

Phase II: Lobby and Meeting Spaces, Greatroom

Upon entering the hotel’s spacious lobby, guests will be greeted at the front desk kiosks by team members who imbue the ambiance with Southern Hospitality and seamlessly handle their check in. Once a guest is checked in, they can’t help but be awed by the spectacular view of Lake Carolyn, framed in such a way that one might think it’s a painting.

The hotel’s more than 27,000 square feet of indoor-outdoor meeting spaces comprise twelve event rooms, including 550 square-foot board rooms and a more than 10,000 square-foot ballroom, that accommodate groups of 25 up to 1,000 guests. Ample pre-function space includes the outdoor Lakeside Terrace situated along Lake Carolyn to enhance the variety and flexibility for a group’s needs.

The Greatroom, located on the lobby level, will be a highlight and hub of activity for guests and includes a dining area, bar and Private Dining Room. The entry to the Chef’s table and private dining room, which will double as a board room, reflect the local architecture that incorporates southern and sleek lines and the use of natural materials found in the area.

From ambiance and technology to thoughtful hosting and food and beverage menus to signage, these elements take the spaces from sunrise to well into the late hours for guests’ needs. Appropriate music for every meal or meeting time will enhance the environment and discreet plug-ins and outlets allow guests to mix, mingle and work.

About Dallas Marriott Las Colinas

The Dallas Marriott Las Colinas is undergoing a multi-million dollar renovation of the 364-room property on Lake Carolyn. The hotel features 27,000 square feet of meeting space, superb catering, on-site event planners, and choice accommodations for guests. The Irving Convention Center is just a 10-minute walk and anchors a new visitor and entertainment district, the Metroplex, which sits between the hotel and the center. Visitors to the district can enjoy top touring concert artists, plus local music, movies, eateries, art and culture all within one small footprint in the heart of Irving’s Las Colinas. The Toyota Music Factory is garnering rave reviews with its indoor/outdoor amphitheater - The Live Nation Pavilion, the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema and a 50,000-square foot festival plaza. Both Dallas airports are near the hotel — 8.6 miles from Dallas Fort Worth International (DFW) and 9.4 miles from Dallas Love Field (DAL). For hotel reservations, visit www.marriott.com or call 800-721-7033 or 972-831-0000. To stay in touch: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn.

