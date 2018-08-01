TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Around 1 p.m. August 1 a Chiayi crocodile breeder, Juan Mao-sheng (阮茂盛), led a large crocodile around on a leash outside of the Executive Yuan in protest of animal protection legislation that restricts the sale of crocodiles.

Juan said that his father began raising crocodiles in 1982 and then passed the business on to him. The current Animal Protection Act in Taiwan however forbids the buying and selling, breeding, and slaughtering of crocodiles, making Juan's business illegal.

Juan and a friend drove from Chiayi to Taipei to today with the crocodile tied up in the trunk to protest the Act, according to CNA.

Passersby immediately notified the police upon seeing 45-year-old Juan walking an alligator on the sidewalk along Bei Ping East Road (北平東路).

After telling his story in front of the Exectuive Yuan, Juan prepared to leave however police arrested him for violating the Social Order Maintenance Act Article 70, which states that