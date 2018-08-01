TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—The fun of the annual New Taipei City Children's Arts Festival is coming back to New Taipei City Plaza from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. August 3-12, with activities including the children's theater, artistic interaction, and a costume street parade, according to event organizer New Taipei City Government.

The organizer said cute monster houses will be built to house eight monsters this year and that various museums from the city will bring games imbedded with local culture to the site. There will also be 10 public art installations all over the place, the organizer said.

Video from the event's website

Children's Theater

For the children’s theater, at least two shows will be performed at the venue every day during the 10-day event period, and the performing groups include the famous Paper Windmill Theater, Apple Theatre, Ifkids Theatre, Compagine des Quidms, Babyboss, and local school bands.

Tech Jungle

The organizer said it will turn the New Taipei City Hall into a tech jungle during the event period, introducing life-like dinosaurs and the teamLab Sliding through the Fruit Field that is expected to be very popular among children as well as brining in latest multimedia exhibitions from museums across New Taipei City. The fun starts at 1:00 p.m. every day during the 10-day event period.

Video from the event's website



Video from the event's website

Costume Street Parade

A costume street parade will start at 4:30 p.m. on August 11, and the procession will move from the Fuzhong business circle (府中商圈) to New Taipei City Plaza.

(photo taken from 2018新北市兒童藝術節 重返怪獸島 website)



Video from the event's website

For more information and the show schedule, please visit the event’s official website (Chinese).