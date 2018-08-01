NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 1, 2018--Tribit’s innovative products, XSound Go Bluetooth speaker and XFree Tune headphones, were both listed among CNET Best Products of 2018, ranking the 39 th and 61 st places respectively. Tribit XSound Go was also listed among CNET Best 15 Bluetooth Speakers for 2018, ranking the 5 th following just BOSE and UE.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180801005374/en/

Tribit XSound Go bluetooth speaker and XFree Tune headphones were recognized as Best Products for 2018 by CNET. (Photo: Business Wire)

Tribit XSound Go is a budget-priced Bluetooth speaker that is portable, waterproof and loud with rich bass. It arrives in a pill-shaped box weighing only around 380g. The speaker that can easily fit into the palm of the user has a hefty feel, and is not easily soiled by fingerprint oil or other substances. It is equipped with dual 6W speakers that can reach sufficient loudness to fill a 2-bedroom apartment at only half volume. Even when playing outdoors it is decent. The speaker utilizes Bluetooth 4.2 which provides a controlling range of 66 feet under good conditions. In addition, the speaker is IPX7 waterproof from submersion of up to 1-meter depth within 30 minutes. Apart from bedrooms, users can listen to music with XSound Go in various other places such as bathroom, beach, swimming pool. After a full charge, it is able to play songs continuously for 24 hours. Currently, XSound Go is available in black and blue.

Tribit XFree Tune is a pair of over-ear Hi-Fi headphones with a weight of 288g. It features a dual 40mm driver which provides hi-fi stereo audio with rich bass and crisp treble. To use it, users just have to hold down the power button for about five seconds until hearing the “pairing” prompt. Once paired with a phone or tablet, users will be good to go. Additionally, a 420mAh Li-Polymer battery that is charged via micro USB allows for 24 hours of listening time. These headphones are Bluetooth 4.1 compatible, with a range of up to 33-feet, and come with a 4-foot 3.5mm stereo cable which enables users to use the headset with a wired connection without worrying about running short of battery.

Tribit XSound Go and XFree Tune are currently available on Amazon with an over 40% discount. Please find more information at www.tribitaudio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180801005374/en/

CONTACT: Tribit

Helen Shaw, +1-510-358-0768

Public Relations Specialist

media@tribitaudio.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA NEW YORK

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY CONSUMER ELECTRONICS HARDWARE AUDIO/VIDEO OTHER TECHNOLOGY

SOURCE: Tribit

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 08/01/2018 04:57 AM/DISC: 08/01/2018 04:57 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180801005374/en