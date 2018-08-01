SYDNEY (AP) — Football Federation Australia appears on course for a confrontation with FIFA after rejecting "some crucial aspects" of a review backed by the world body into the structure of football's governing congress in the country.

The congress review working group (CRWG) has made recommendations to FIFA for the expansion of the Australia congress after seven weeks of consultation with key stakeholders in Australian football.

The current FFA congress is seen as one of the smallest in world football and lacking significant female representation.

The CRWG report, completed to meet a FIFA deadline by Tuesday, has not been publicly released and its recommendations can only be revealed at FIFA's discretion. FIFA commissioned the report to pressure the FFA to comply with statutes around the structure of national governing bodies after trying for several years to force change.

FIFA is reported to be ready to approve the report's recommendations and to demand they be adopted at an FFA special general meeting on Sept. 7. But that seems unlikely after FFA chairman Steven Lowy released a statement Tuesday expressing opposition to aspects of the report.