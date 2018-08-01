TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The government is planning to strengthen legislation in order to prevent a brain drain to China which could pass business secrets on to the other side of the Taiwan Strait, reports said Wednesday.

The plans by the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) are partly a response to a list of 31 measures China has drawn up, apparently to make life easier for talent coming over from Taiwan, the United Daily News reported.

Past experience has shown that key technology experts were more than willing to leave Taiwan and move over to China, and in the process they often took confidential information with them, reports said.

In order to prevent this process from accelerating, the MOEA will toughen up security restrictions. Investigators looking into the theft of confidential business data will also have to make sure they do not accidentally reveal protected information, or they could face similar sanctions as the thieves, reports said.

Many businesses which fall victim to employees leaving for China with secrets prefer not to report the incident to the authorities, first because it would damage their credibility, and second because they fear that investigators finding out about their confidential data will also leak them, according to the United Daily News.

The MOEA proposal would boost the companies’ faith in the judiciary and make them more willing to fight the theft of information, the report said.