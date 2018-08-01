TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 1, 2018--Toshiba Memory Corporation today announced that it consummated the merger with K. K. Pangea which is its parent company on August 1, 2018. The company name after the merger is Toshiba Memory Corporation. Today the company also introduces the executive officer system to improve the efficiency of business execution and strengthen the corporate governance. The outline of Toshiba Memory and the list of its directors, executive officers and statutory auditors as of August 1, 2018 are as follows.

About Toshiba Memory Corporation

Toshiba Memory Corporation, a world leader in memory solutions, is dedicated to the development, production and sales of flash memory and SSDs. In April 2017, Toshiba Memory was spun off from Toshiba Corporation, the company that invented NAND flash memory in 1987. Toshiba Memory pioneer cutting-edge memory solutions and services that enrich people's lives and expand society's horizons. The company's innovative 3D flash memory technology, BiCS FLASH™, is shaping the future of storage in high density applications including advanced smartphones, PCs, SSDs, automotive and data centers. For more information on Toshiba Memory, please visit https://business.toshiba-memory.com/en-apac/top.html

