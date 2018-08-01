COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Supporters and opponents of a ban on garments covering the face, including Islamic veils such as the niqab or burqa, are clashing verbally as the law takes effect.

Marcus Knuth of the ruling liberal party Venstre, says the dress worn by some conservative Muslim women is "strongly oppressive."

Sasha Andersen of the "Party Rebels" activist group, is planning a demonstration later in the day against what they called Wednesday a "discriminatory" measure against a minority group.

Other European countries have similar bans, claiming they are not aimed at any religion in particular, and don't ban headscarves, turbans or the traditional Jewish skull cap.

Popularly known as the "Burqa Ban," it is mostly seen as being directed at the niqab and burqa. Few Muslim women in Denmark wear such full-face veils.