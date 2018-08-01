TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan’s Employment Gold Card is proving a hit with creative and entrepreneurial talent from Silicon Valley in the United States, the government said Tuesday.

Premier William Lai (賴清德) awarded the first copy of the card earlier this year to a co-founder of YouTube, Steve Chen (陳士駿).

Since the law to attract overseas professional talent was passed last February, a total of 65 Employment Gold Cards were approved, according to a government meeting, the United Daily News reported.

The government said that numerous influential creative and technological executives from Silicon Valley had expressed an interest in developing their career in Taiwan by using the Gold Cards.

In addition, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said it set up a simplified structure where foreign talent could contact the government, with direct links established with 42 of Taiwan’s overseas offices. The new system succeeded in attracting 472 people during the first half of this year, according to the United Daily News.

In a report to Premier Lai, the National Development Council said it wanted to make Taiwan even more attractive for the digital era by drawing up new economic migrant legislation in order to set up a friendlier environment for international talent.

The Employment Gold Card, presented last March, is a 4-in-1 personal employment pass which combines Alien Resident Certificate, resident visa, work permit and re-entry permit. The card holder can look for employment and change jobs without going through employers, while relatives can also be granted permission to stay in Taiwan for the maximum of one year. The card also comes with tax benefits and can be renewed after its duration of one to three years expires.