TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — On Aug. 5 the Chin-Ai String Orchestra (親愛愛樂弦樂團), the only aboriginal orchestra in Taiwan, will perform high in the mountains of Shei-Pa National Park at the Kyawan banquet.

The Wuling Farm, 1,750 meters (5741 feet) above sea level, will provide a serene natural backdrop for the youth orchestra to share their passion of music with the audience. The performance begins at 10 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 5 and will also be broadcast on Facebook, according to LTN.



(Image from Chin-Ai String Orchestra Facebook)

In 2017 the orchestra was awarded the championship at the Vienna International Youth Festival. For the Chin-Ai children, "playing music is not for competition nor for becoming a musician. Music is about sharing, bringing happiness to others and about their passion for life."



(Image from Chin-Ai String Orchestra Facebook)

The group formed in 2014 with the goal of providing an an outlet for the children to develop a better life through artistic pursuits, and consists of over 30 Atayal and Seediq tribal youths, according to Taiwan Today.