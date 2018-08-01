Toggle navigation
World
Politics
Economy
Society
Culture
Editorial
Opinion
Travel & Cuisine
New Immigrants
Sports & Entertainment
Environment
Food Safety & Health
Taiwan News Weekly Roundup
Photo of the Day
2018 SmartCitySummit
漢
En
Login
Stay logged in
Forget password?
Login
Not yet a member？
Register
忘記密碼
E-Mail
送出
返回
登入頁
密碼設定成功，請使用新密碼登入
|
Home
World
Happy Birthday, Switzerland
By
Deutsche Welle
2018/08/01 15:02
Updated : 2018-08-01 16:32 GMT+08:00
MOST POPULAR
7 Reasons why Taiwan is the best LGBT destination in Asia
China angry at Taiwan’s treatment of APEC delegation
China keeps Taiwanese choir out of United Nations building in Vienna
US Marines at AIT in Taipei would signal 'US invasion of China' says Chinese media
Taiwan's notorious wedding crashers fined NT$140,000
Taiwanese entrepreneurs patent sugarcane straws
16-year-old teen shoots two men at 7-Eleven in central Taiwan
Red alert heat warning issued for northern Taiwan
Hong Kong action star Donnie Yen announces upcoming Taiwan visit
Intl Olympic Committee approves of China's decision to cancel 2019 Youth Games in Taiwan