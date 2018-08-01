  1. Home
IDC: Huawei surpasses Apple as No. 2 smartphone vendor in the world

By George Liao,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/08/01 15:01
(photo taken from Wikipedia)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)–According to an International Data Corporation (IDC) report, Huawei surpassed Apple as No. 2 smartphone vendor in the world in the second quarter of 2018.

IDC said that Huawei’s moving into the second position marks the first quarter Apple has failed to retain the No. 1 or No. 2 smartphone vendor position in terms of market share since the second quarter of 2010.

Huawei shipped a total of 54.2 million units with a record high market share of 15.8%, the IDC report said, adding that Samsung maintained a comfortable lead.  

"The continued growth of Huawei is impressive, to say the least, as is its ability to move into markets where, until recently, the brand was largely unknown," said  Ryan Reith, program vice president with IDC's  Worldwide Mobile Device Trackers. "At the same time, Xiaomi, OPPO, and vivo are all slowly pushing their customer base upstream at a price tier slightly lower than the top three. This is an area they should all watch closely as the builds in this segment are getting increasingly more advanced."

The IDC report said that smartphone vendors shipped a total of 342 million units during the second quarter of 2018, resulting in a 1.8% year-over-year decline. 

Worldwide Smartphone Market, Top 5 Company Shipments, Market Share, and Year-over-Year Growth, Q2 2018 (shipments in millions)

Vendor

2Q18 Shipments

2Q18 Market Share

2Q17 Shipments

2Q17 Market Share

Year-Over-Year Change

1. Samsung

71.5

20.9%

79.8

22.9%

-10.4%

2. Huawei

54.2

15.8%

38.5

11.0%

40.9%

3. Apple

41.3

12.1%

41.0

11.8%

0.7%

4. Xiaomi

31.9

9.3%

21.4

6.2%

48.8%

5. OPPO

29.4

8.6%

28.0

8.0%

5.1%

Others

113.7

33.2%

139.5

40.1%

-18.5%

Total

342.0

100.0%

348.2

100.0%

-1.8%

Source: IDC Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker, July 31, 2018
