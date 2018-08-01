TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A Canadian tourist who has previously been arrested for sexually harassing two women, stalking a female TV news anchor and has relentlessly badgered Taiwan News, was arrested for a third time in Taiwan for committing a fourth degree sexual assault against a woman on a Taipei bus on July 24.

In the latest incident, the 27-year-old Canadian national identified as Mounib Bouazza, at around 8 a.m. on July 24 on Xinhu 2nd Road in Taipei's Neihu District followed a 36-year-old female office worker as she boarded the 950 bus. He then pinched her buttocks for two to three seconds, according to an Apple Daily report.

The woman then screamed in Chinese "there's a sex wolf!" (有色狼！) and the bus driver immediately diverted the bus straight to the nearest police station. When being questioned by the police, Bouazza claimed that the bus was very crowded and when the bus wobbled, he accidentally bumped into the woman's buttocks, according to the report.



Surveillance camera footage of Bouazza committing the sexual assault.

However, the Taiwan Shilin District Prosecutor's Office considered it a case of fourth degree sexual assault and transferred him to te National Immigration Agency, where he is currently being detained.

July 10 harassment of news anchor

On July 10, the eve of when Typhoon Maria was due to strike Taiwan, popular female Next TV anchor Hsu Yau-yun (許耀云) was approached by Bouazza as she waited for a bus. He started to try to talk to her and as she boarded the bus he continued to hound her.

The bus soon hit a traffic jam came to a standstill and as Bouazza continued to pester her, she asked the bus driver to let her out of the bus. Incredibly, Bouazza also got off the bus and continued to chase her as Hsu went back to her office.

Bouazza took out it his mobile phone to video her and said, "I asked why you didn't answer, I know who you are." When Hsu returned to her office, she asked her colleagues to call the police, who took Bouazza away.

Police then transferred to Bouazza to the prosecutor's office on charges of violating the Social Order Maintenance Act.



Hsu Yau-yun. (Photo from Hsu Yau-yun Facebook page)

April 12 sexual harassment cases

On April 12 Bouazza approached a female reporter walking alone at the Zhongxiao Xinsheng Taipei MRT Station. He suddenly reached out his hand to touch the reporter's shoulder and her hair and started to talk to her.

The woman was frightened by his sudden movement and shouted in English "Don't Touch me," as she immediately turned around and got ready to leave. Apparently angered by her rejection, the suspect allegedly kicked her buttocks according to Liberty Times, before running away from the scene. The frightened female reporter immediately called the police.

According to police, the suspect then started following a female college student who was walking on Xinsheng North Road. Once she turned the corner onto Bade Road he lunged forward and touched her breasts, after which the startled student ran away and immediately alerted authorities.



Surveillance camera footage of Bouazza on day sexual harassment occurred.

After fielding both reports of sexual harassment, the Da'an Precinct of the Taipei City Police Department immediately began reviewing surveillance camera footage and they confirmed that the man had indeed acted improperly and invaded the personal space of the women. They then used the footage to trace the whereabouts of the suspect and took him into custody last Saturday (April 14).

When questioned by police, the man said that he only lightly touched the reporter's hair and did not sexually harass her, but because she used Chinese and English to curse him, he felt insulted and it was only then that he kicked her. He denied intentionally touching the college student's breasts, instead claiming that he was only stretching out his arm and that he inadvertently touched her in the process.

However, because the reporter pressed charges for sexual assault and bodily harm, the student also pressed charges for sexual assault, and the suspect could potentially leave the country soon, police went to the room he was renting and took him into custody.

Harassment of Taiwan News

A few days after first reporting on the fact that Bouazza was arrested for sexual harassment, he suddenly appeared in the office of Taiwan News in an agitated state and tried to coerce this reporter in taking down the Taiwan News article about his actions. After Taiwan News reported on the fact that he was to be prosecuted for the sexual assault of of the college coed and female reporter, he again tried to enter the office of Taiwan News, but was prevented from entering the elevator by building security.

He continued to occupy the lobby and refused to leave for over an hour until police came and convinced him to exit the premises. Over the following weeks, Bouzza continued to harass Taiwan News via incessant email messages and phone calls.

Out of consideration of his claims of being threatened online for his alleged assaults and as he had not yet been convicted, Taiwan News stopped showing images of Bouazza or using his name, however, as he has been arrested for the third time for harassing a fourth victim, Taiwan News is reascending this courtesy.