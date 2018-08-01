Tuesday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|030—3
|6
|1
|New York
|101
|040
|00x—6
|6
|1
Y.Ramirez, M.Castro (6), Marinez (7), Scott (8) and Wynns; Tanaka, Cole (7), Betances (8), A.Chapman (9) and Higashioka. W_Tanaka 9-2. L_Y.Ramirez 1-4. Sv_A.Chapman (29). HRs_New York, Andujar (13).
___
|Los Angeles
|000
|122
|100—
|6
|12
|0
|Tampa Bay
|012
|700
|00x—10
|14
|0
Skaggs, Ramirez (4), Bedrosian (7), J.Anderson (8) and Briceno, F.Arcia; Stanek, Yarbrough (2), Castillo (7), Alvarado (8), Romo (9) and Perez. W_Yarbrough 10-5. L_Skaggs 8-7. HRs_Los Angeles, Calhoun (13), Trout (30). Tampa Bay, Bauers (8).
___
|Cleveland
|002
|010
|201—6
|11
|0
|Minnesota
|010
|001
|000—2
|6
|1
Bauer, Hand (7), C.Allen (8) and R.Perez; Gibson, Belisle (7), Rogers (7), Reed (8), May (9) and B.Wilson. W_Bauer 10-6. L_Gibson 5-8. Sv_C.Allen (21). HRs_Minnesota, Morrison (14).
___
|Kansas City
|000
|020
|200—4
|6
|0
|Chicago
|000
|000
|200—2
|10
|0
D.Duffy, McCarthy (6), Hill (7), Hammel (8), Peralta (9) and S.Perez; Shields, Avilan (8), Fry (9) and Narvaez. W_D.Duffy 7-9. L_Shields 4-13. Sv_Peralta (6). HRs_Kansas City, Phillips (1), O'Hearn (1). Chicago, Davidson (16).
___
|Toronto
|100
|100
|000—2
|6
|1
|Oakland
|203
|001
|00x—6
|11
|2
Gaviglio, Santos (3), Cumpton (5), Biagini (6), Clippard (8) and Maile; Cahill, Petit (7), Familia (8), Treinen (9) and Lucroy. W_Cahill 3-2. L_Gaviglio 2-4. HRs_Toronto, Smoak (17). Oakland, Davis (29).
___
|Houston
|000
|012
|002—5
|15
|0
|Seattle
|000
|101
|000—2
|7
|0
Morton, J.Smith (7), Sipp (7), McHugh (8), Rondon (9) and Maldonado; Leake, Pazos (7), Tuivailala (7), Duke (9), Bradford (9) and Herrmann. W_Morton 12-2. L_Leake 8-7. Sv_Rondon (10). HRs_Houston, Reddick (11), Gattis (21). Seattle, Segura (8).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|001—1
|5
|0
|Detroit
|000
|100
|01x—2
|3
|0
Bailey and Barnhart; Boyd, Greene (9) and McCann. W_Boyd 6-9. L_Bailey 1-8. Sv_Greene (22). HRs_Detroit, Goodrum (10).
___
|Philadelphia
|010
|100
|001—3
|10
|1
|Boston
|000
|001
|000—1
|6
|0
Arrieta, Hunter (8), Dominguez (9) and Alfaro; Pomeranz, Kelly (6), Hembree (7), M.Barnes (8), Velazquez (9) and Swihart. W_Arrieta 9-6. L_Pomeranz 1-5. Sv_Dominguez (11).
___
|Texas
|000
|000
|000—0
|4
|0
|Arizona
|101
|301
|00x—6
|9
|0
Colon, Springs (6), Moore (8) and Chirinos; Godley, McFarland (8) and Avila. W_Godley 12-6. L_Colon 5-10. HRs_Arizona, Pollock (15).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|San Francisco
|000
|110
|000
|1—3
|10
|0
|San Diego
|100
|000
|010
|0—2
|5
|0
Rodriguez, Moronta (8), Watson (9), W.Smith (10) and Hundley; Richard, Lyles (6), Stock (8), Yates (9), Maton (10) and Hedges. W_Watson 4-4. L_Maton 0-2. Sv_W.Smith (6). HRs_San Francisco, McCutchen (11).
___
|Chicago
|000
|300
|001—4
|9
|0
|Pittsburgh
|003
|010
|01x—5
|8
|0
Lester, Cishek (6), Chavez (7), J.Wilson (8) and Contreras; Taillon, E.Santana (7), Crick (8), Vazquez (9) and Cervelli. W_Taillon 8-8. L_Lester 12-4. Sv_Vazquez (24). HRs_Chicago, Baez (22). Pittsburgh, Cervelli (10), Polanco (19).
___
|New York
|000
|000
|103—
|4
|9
|0
|Washington
|733
|330
|06x—25
|26
|1
Matz, Rhame (1), T.Peterson (3), Bashlor (5), Blevins (5), D.Smith (7), Reyes (8) and Plawecki; Roark, Suero (8), Kelley (9) and Wieters. W_Roark 5-12. L_Matz 5-9. HRs_New York, Jackson (1), McNeil (1). Washington, Adams (17), Zimmerman (6), Reynolds (11), Murphy 2 (4).
___
|Miami
|000
|212
|001—
|6
|11
|1
|Atlanta
|102
|511
|10x—11
|19
|1
Straily, Guerra (4), Guerrero (6), Graves (7) and Realmuto; Allard, L.Jackson (6), Winkler (9) and Suzuki. W_Allard 1-0. L_Straily 4-5. HRs_Miami, Realmuto (14). Atlanta, Acuna (11), Camargo (12), Markakis (12).
___
|Colorado
|000
|022
|200—6
|9
|1
|St. Louis
|100
|000
|020—3
|4
|0
Gray, Oh (8), W.Davis (9) and T.Murphy; Flaherty, Shreve (6), Brebbia (7), Webb (8), Mayers (9) and Molina. W_Gray 9-7. L_Flaherty 4-6. Sv_W.Davis (31). HRs_Colorado, Gonzalez (13), Blackmon (21). St. Louis, Carpenter (26).
___
|Milwaukee
|001
|000
|000—1
|6
|0
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|000—0
|2
|0
Miley, Soria (8), Jeffress (9) and Kratz; Buehler, Chargois (8), Ferguson (9) and A.Barnes, Grandal. W_Miley 2-1. L_Buehler 4-4. Sv_Jeffress (4).