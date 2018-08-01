HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 1, 2018--Ascend Performance Materials, the largest global fully integrated producer of nylon 6,6 resin, announced today the purchase of Britannia Techno Polymer (BTP), an engineering plastics compounder based in the Netherlands. The acquisition provides Ascend with a leading engineering plastics manufacturing base in Europe and an expansion to its growing portfolio of proprietary compounds.

“Our new partnership with BTP provides Ascend with a sixth manufacturing location and a dedicated footprint for serving our customers throughout Europe with enhanced compounding capabilities and broader application development expertise,” said Phil McDivitt, president and CEO of Ascend. “Most importantly, BTP shares our commitment to safety, quality, innovation and customer service. Together, we will expand our offerings and continue to provide the levels of reliability and technical service customers have come to trust.”

BTP was founded in 2006 by Andrew Leigh. The company is an engineering thermoplastics compounding and tolling company specializing in the production of proprietary nylon compounds. Its certifications include ISO 9001 and TS 16949.

“This purchase will allow us to better serve our European customers and expand our compounding capacity and capabilities,” said John Saunders, Ascend’s European leader. “We have a long relationship with BTP and look forward to realizing greater operational efficiency and experience. We are excited to have Andy Leigh and the BTP team join Ascend.”

BTP’s employees will transition immediately to Ascend. Leigh will join Ascend’s global management team as director of compounding technology.

“This is an exciting chapter for both companies,” said Leigh. “We look forward to expanding Ascend’s reach and gaining world-class operational management.”

About Ascend Performance Materials

Ascend Performance Materials is a global premium provider of high-quality plastics, fibers and chemicals. Ascend is one of the world’s largest integrated PA66 producers, with its own in-house manufacturing facilities, ensuring total security of supply. Ascend’s product range has earned it an unequalled reputation for quality, innovative techniques and an enlightened approach to business that expands the horizons of possibility. With eight global locations and more than 2,400 people working at our sites around the world, Ascend has the inspiration, the expertise, the people and the attitude toward innovation to consistently deliver the right solution for customers.

Together, we’re making a difference. Together, we’re inspiring everyday.

More information about Ascend can be found at www.ascendmaterials.com.

About SK Capital

SK Capital is a private investment firm with a disciplined focus on the specialty materials, chemicals and healthcare sectors. The firm’s purpose is to build strong and growing businesses that create substantial long-term economic value. SK utilizes its industry, operating and investment experience to identify opportunities to transform businesses into higher performing organizations with improved strategic positioning, growth and profitability as well as lower operating risk. SK Capital’s portfolio companies generate revenues of approximately $8 billion annually and employ approximately 9,000 people. The firm currently manages more than $1.5 billion of committed capital. For more information, please visit www.skcapitalpartners.com.

