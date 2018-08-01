  1. Home
  2. Culture

Taiwan aboriginal music festival, PASIWALI, takes off August 3, 4

Taitung's free PASIWALI Festival attracts aboriginal musical talents from New Zealand, New Caledonia, Japan, Guinea and Taiwan 

By Renée Salmonsen,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/08/01 12:31
(Image from PASWALI Festival Facebook)

(Image from PASWALI Festival Facebook)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taitung's aboriginal music festival, PASIWALI Festival, is happening this weekend and promises musical acts from New Zealand, New Caledonia, Japan, Guinea and Taiwan. 

Local aboriginal artists slotted to perform include Pur-dull (陳建年), Amis singer A-Lin, ABAO, BOXING, and MATZKA. 


(Image from PASIWALI Festival Facebook page) 

The Taitung County of Aboriginal Peoples Director Kolas (吳慧琴) said that "pasiwali" means "heading east" in the Amis language. The festival has previously been held in Kaohsiung and Taoyuan, though as Taitung is home to the most aboriginal groups in Taiwan, Kolas hopes that the festival can return to Taitung every year. 


(Image from PASIWALI Festival Facebook page) 

Festivities will continue from 3:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday at the Taitung Forest Park including BOXING and MATZKA. Sunday's line-up starts even earlier, running from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. 

Check out the festival's Facebook page for more details. 
Taitung
PASWALI
music festival

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan to hold international indigenous music festival
Taiwan to hold international indigenous music festival
2018/07/25 20:30
Traffic control planned for Tainan Summer Music Festival in Jiangjun on July 28
Traffic control planned for Tainan Summer Music Festival in Jiangjun on July 28
2018/07/23 18:26
OhBear balloon takes off at Taiwan International Balloon Festival in southern Taiwan
OhBear balloon takes off at Taiwan International Balloon Festival in southern Taiwan
2018/07/22 16:20
Taiwan's Kinmen to host International Music Festival in late July
Taiwan's Kinmen to host International Music Festival in late July
2018/07/16 18:01
Taiwanese orchestras awarded at youth music festival in Austria
Taiwanese orchestras awarded at youth music festival in Austria
2018/07/11 19:30