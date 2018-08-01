TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taitung's aboriginal music festival, PASIWALI Festival, is happening this weekend and promises musical acts from New Zealand, New Caledonia, Japan, Guinea and Taiwan.

Local aboriginal artists slotted to perform include Pur-dull (陳建年), Amis singer A-Lin, ABAO, BOXING, and MATZKA.



(Image from PASIWALI Festival Facebook page)

The Taitung County of Aboriginal Peoples Director Kolas (吳慧琴) said that "pasiwali" means "heading east" in the Amis language. The festival has previously been held in Kaohsiung and Taoyuan, though as Taitung is home to the most aboriginal groups in Taiwan, Kolas hopes that the festival can return to Taitung every year.



(Image from PASIWALI Festival Facebook page)

Festivities will continue from 3:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday at the Taitung Forest Park including BOXING and MATZKA. Sunday's line-up starts even earlier, running from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Check out the festival's Facebook page for more details.