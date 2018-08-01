This courtroom sketch depicts Paul Manafort, seated right row second from right, together with his lawyers, the jury, seated left, and the U.S. Distri
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort considered himself above the law as he funneled tens of millions of dollars through offshore accounts, "secret income" they allege went to pay for personal expenses such as a $21,000 watch and a $15,000 jacket made of ostrich.
In the first day of Manafort's trial on bank fraud and tax evasion charges, the prosecution on Tuesday sketched out the evidence gathered by special counsel Robert Mueller's team. It's the first trial arising from Mueller's investigation into potential ties between Donald Trump's presidential campaign and Russia.
Manafort's defense lawyer described his client as a hugely successful international political consultant who left the details of his finances to others.
The trial is expected to last several weeks.