Tuesday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Baltimore 000 000 030—3 6 1 New York 101 040 00x—6 6 1

Y.Ramirez, M.Castro (6), Marinez (7), Scott (8) and Wynns; Tanaka, Cole (7), Betances (8), Chapman (9) and Higashioka. W_Tanaka 9-2. L_Y.Ramirez 1-4. Sv_Chapman (29). HRs_New York, Andujar (13).

___

Los Angeles 000 122 100— 6 12 0 Tampa Bay 012 700 00x—10 14 0

Skaggs, Ramirez (4), Bedrosian (7), J.Anderson (8) and Briceno, Arcia; Stanek, Yarbrough (2), Castillo (7), Alvarado (8), Romo (9) and Perez. W_Yarbrough 10-5. L_Skaggs 8-7. HRs_Los Angeles, Calhoun (13), Trout (30). Tampa Bay, Bauers (8).

___

Cleveland 002 010 201—6 11 0 Minnesota 010 001 000—2 6 1

Bauer, Hand (7), C.Allen (8) and R.Perez; Gibson, Belisle (7), Rogers (7), Reed (8), May (9) and B.Wilson. W_Bauer 10-6. L_Gibson 5-8. Sv_C.Allen (21). HRs_Minnesota, Morrison (14).

___

Kansas City 000 020 200—4 6 0 Chicago 000 000 200—2 10 0

D.Duffy, McCarthy (6), Hill (7), Hammel (8), Peralta (9) and S.Perez; Shields, Avilan (8), Fry (9) and Narvaez. W_D.Duffy 7-9. L_Shields 4-13. Sv_Peralta (6). HRs_Kansas City, Phillips (1), O'Hearn (1). Chicago, Davidson (16).

___

INTERLEAGUE Cincinnati 000 000 001—1 5 0 Detroit 000 100 01x—2 3 0

Bailey and Barnhart; Boyd, Greene (9) and McCann. W_Boyd 6-9. L_Bailey 1-8. Sv_Greene (22). HRs_Detroit, Goodrum (10).

___

Philadelphia 010 100 001—3 10 1 Boston 000 001 000—1 6 0

Arrieta, Hunter (8), Dominguez (9) and Alfaro; Pomeranz, Kelly (6), Hembree (7), Barnes (8), Velazquez (9) and Swihart. W_Arrieta 9-6. L_Pomeranz 1-5. Sv_Dominguez (11).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE San Francisco 000 110 000 1—3 10 0 San Diego 100 000 010 0—2 5 0

(10 innings)

Rodriguez, Moronta (8), Watson (9), W.Smith (10) and Hundley; Richard, Lyles (6), Stock (8), Yates (9), Maton (10) and Hedges. W_Watson 4-4. L_Maton 0-2. Sv_W.Smith (6). HRs_San Francisco, McCutchen (11).

___

Chicago 000 300 001—4 9 0 Pittsburgh 003 010 01x—5 8 0

Lester, Cishek (6), Chavez (7), J.Wilson (8) and Contreras; Taillon, E.Santana (7), Crick (8), Vazquez (9) and Cervelli. W_Taillon 8-8. L_Lester 12-4. Sv_Vazquez (24). HRs_Chicago, Baez (22). Pittsburgh, Cervelli (10), Polanco (19).

___

New York 000 000 103— 4 9 0 Washington 733 330 06x—25 26 1

Matz, Rhame (1), T.Peterson (3), Bashlor (5), Blevins (5), D.Smith (7), Reyes (8) and Plawecki; Roark, Suero (8), Kelley (9) and Wieters. W_Roark 5-12. L_Matz 5-9. HRs_New York, Jackson (1), McNeil (1). Washington, Adams (17), Zimmerman (6), Reynolds (11), Murphy 2 (4).

___

Miami 000 212 001— 6 11 1 Atlanta 102 511 10x—11 19 1

Straily, Guerra (4), Guerrero (6), Graves (7) and Realmuto; Allard, L.Jackson (6), Winkler (9) and Suzuki. W_Allard 1-0. L_Straily 4-5. HRs_Miami, Realmuto (14). Atlanta, Acuna (11), Camargo (12), Markakis (12).

___

Colorado 000 022 200—6 9 1 St. Louis 100 000 020—3 4 0

Gray, Oh (8), W.Davis (9) and T.Murphy; Flaherty, Shreve (6), Brebbia (7), Webb (8), Mayers (9) and Molina. W_Gray 9-7. L_Flaherty 4-6. Sv_W.Davis (31). HRs_Colorado, Gonzalez (13), Blackmon (21). St. Louis, Carpenter (26).