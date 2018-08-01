  1. Home
BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/08/01 11:55
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 16 10 .615
Washington 15 11 .577 1
Connecticut 14 12 .538 2
Chicago 10 17 .370
New York 7 18 .280
Indiana 3 23 .115 13
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Seattle 20 7 .741
Minnesota 15 10 .600 4
Los Angeles 15 11 .577
Phoenix 15 12 .556 5
Dallas 14 12 .538
Las Vegas 12 13 .480 7

___

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Washington 86, Atlanta 71

Seattle 102, Phoenix 90

Chicago 92, Dallas 91

Wednesday's Games

New York at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Dallas at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.<