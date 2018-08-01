TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Next year, Artificial Intelligence will be introduced into some of Taiwan’s court rooms.



For now however, the AI won’t be prosecuting, defending, of making any legal judgments, it will be implemented to help keep records using voice recognition technology to make legal transcriptions of courtroom proceedings.



According to CNA, the AI system will be able to accurately transcribe everything that is spoken in Mandarin, Taiwanese, and Hakka for judicial record keeping.



The Judicial Yuan made the announcement on Tuesday, July 31, stating that a trial run for the voice-to-text AI system will be implemented sometime in 2019.

The new technology is expected to increase accuracy, as well as reduce labor costs and time spent on courtroom transcription.



CNA reports that the AI speech recognition programs will be first introduced in the Taiwan High Court and the local district courts on Changhua County, Pingtung County and in New Taipei City.