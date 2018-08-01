TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A former Taipei prison supervisor received a six-year jail sentence on July 31 for soliciting NT$50,000 (US$1,600) in bribes from a wealthy inmate in exchange for better treatment.

The guard, surnamed Tsai (蔡), bribed an inmate, surnamed Lai (賴), in 2006 for easier treatment during his sentence, including exemption from manual labor and more personal freedoms, according to CNA.

In 2009 Lai got into a fight with another inmate over a remote and Tsai attempted to blackmail Lai for an additional NT$20,000 to continue preferential treatment.

Tsai was found guilty of corruption by the Taoyuan District Court. He was originally sentenced by to nine years in prison and six years of suspended civil rights however the court relaxed his sentence to six years in prison and four years suspended civil rights based on the amount of money he received in the bribe.