Tuesday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/08/01 10:34
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Baltimore 000 000 030—3 6 1
New York 101 040 00x—6 6 1

Ramirez, Castro (6), Marinez (7), Scott (8) and Wynns; Tanaka, Cole (7), Betances (8), Chapman (9) and Higashioka. W_Tanaka 9-2. L_Ramirez 1-4. Sv_Chapman (29). HRs_New York, Andujar (13).

___

INTERLEAGUE
Cincinnati 000 000 001—1 5 0
Detroit 000 100 01x—2 3 0

Bailey and Barnhart; Boyd, Greene (9) and McCann. W_Boyd 6-9. L_Bailey 1-8. Sv_Greene (22). HRs_Detroit, Goodrum (10).

___

Philadelphia 010 100 001—3 10 1
Boston 000 001 000—1 6 0

Arrieta, Hunter (8), Dominguez (9) and Alfaro; Pomeranz, Kelly (6), Hembree (7), Barnes (8), Velazquez (9) and Swihart. W_Arrieta 9-6. L_Pomeranz 1-5. Sv_Dominguez (11).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
San Francisco 000 110 000 1—3 10 0
San Diego 100 000 010 0—2 5 0
(10 innings)

Rodriguez, Moronta (8), Watson (9), W.Smith (10) and Hundley; Richard, Lyles (6), Stock (8), Yates (9), Maton (10) and Hedges. W_Watson 4-4. L_Maton 0-2. Sv_W.Smith (6). HRs_San Francisco, McCutchen (11).

___

Chicago 000 300 001—4 9 0
Pittsburgh 003 010 01x—5 8 0

Lester, Cishek (6), Chavez (7), Wilson (8) and Contreras; Taillon, E.Santana (7), Crick (8), Vazquez (9) and Cervelli. W_Taillon 8-8. L_Lester 12-4. Sv_Vazquez (24). HRs_Chicago, Baez (22). Pittsburgh, Cervelli (10), Polanco (19).

___

New York 000 000 103— 4 9 0
Washington 733 330 06x—25 26 1

Matz, Rhame (1), T.Peterson (3), Bashlor (5), Blevins (5), D.Smith (7), Reyes (8) and Plawecki; Roark, Suero (8), Kelley (9) and Wieters. W_Roark 5-12. L_Matz 5-9. HRs_New York, Jackson (1), McNeil (1). Washington, Adams (17), Zimmerman (6), Reynolds (11), Murphy 2 (4).