By  Associated Press
2018/08/01 10:46
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Betts Bos 89 349 84 118 .338
Altuve Hou 104 407 64 134 .329
JMartinez Bos 102 390 76 126 .323
Segura Sea 99 405 70 128 .316
MMachado Bal 96 365 48 115 .315
Trout LAA 108 369 82 115 .312
MDuffy TB 88 345 35 105 .304
Simmons LAA 96 362 52 110 .304
Rosario Min 104 422 69 128 .303
Brantley Cle 94 382 59 114 .298
Home Runs

JoRamirez, Cleveland, 32; JMartinez, Boston, 32; Trout, Los Angeles, 30; KDavis, Oakland, 28; Lindor, Cleveland, 27; Gallo, Texas, 26; Judge, New York, 26; NCruz, Seattle, 25; Betts, Boston, 25; 3 tied at 24.

Runs Batted In

JMartinez, Boston, 89; KDavis, Oakland, 82; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 76; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 73; Bregman, Houston, 71; Lowrie, Oakland, 68; Haniger, Seattle, 68; Lindor, Cleveland, 67; Bogaerts, Boston, 65; MMachado, Baltimore, 65.

Pitching

Severino, New York, 14-4; Porcello, Boston, 13-4; Kluber, Cleveland, 13-6; Snell, Tampa Bay, 12-5; Carrasco, Cleveland, 12-5; Gonzales, Seattle, 12-5; Morton, Houston, 11-2; Rodriguez, Boston, 11-3; Sale, Boston, 11-4; Price, Boston, 11-6.