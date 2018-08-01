TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan's state-owned CPC Corporation (台灣中油) announced plans to invest US$6.6 billion (NT$201.92 billion) in petrochemical projects in Odisha state, western India on July 31.

The Taiwanese delegation was led by CPC President Lee Shun-chin (李順欽) and met with India's Minster of Petroleum & National Gas, Dharmendra Pradhan.

The delegation discussed Taiwanese investment in gas crackers and downstream units, reported Economic Times of India.

Pradhan said that the investment will use feedstock from the Indian Oil Corporation, and is expected to produce a wide range of petrochemical products.

It is expected that the project will create around 30,000 jobs.

CNA reported that the location for the new project is currently undecided, with two possible locations in Odisha under consideration.