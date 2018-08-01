BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|16
|10
|.615
|—
|Washington
|15
|11
|.577
|1
|Connecticut
|14
|12
|.538
|2
|Chicago
|10
|17
|.370
|6½
|New York
|7
|18
|.280
|8½
|Indiana
|3
|23
|.115
|13
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|19
|7
|.731
|—
|Minnesota
|15
|10
|.600
|3½
|Los Angeles
|15
|11
|.577
|4
|Phoenix
|15
|11
|.577
|4
|Dallas
|14
|12
|.538
|5
|Las Vegas
|12
|13
|.480
|6½
___
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Chicago 92, Dallas 91
Washington 86, Atlanta 71
Seattle at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
New York at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Dallas at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.<