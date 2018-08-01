  1. Home
  2. Society

Vietnamese American riding Eva Air dies mid-flight from Taipei to Houston

The passenger lost vital signs and failed to regain consciousness after receiving first aid in-flight

  236
By Sophia Yang,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/08/01 10:38

(By Wikimedia Commons)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - One passenger died on an international flight departing from Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport to Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport.

ABC News reported that local police confirmed someone had passed away on an Eva Air flight which arrived at the Houston airport from Taipei, Taiwan at 11:39 p.m. Monday. 

According to FlightAware, the flight of 14 hours and 24 minutes arrived 19 minutes later than scheduled.

Eva Air confirmed the news to Apple Daily that a Vietnamese American passenger passed out and fell to the ground near a lavatory on the BR 52 Flight. The passenger was found unconscious and couldn't be recovered after medical emergency aid was performed by a physician passenger on board. 
Eva Air

