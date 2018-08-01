Tuesday's Major League Linescores

|INTERLEAGUE
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|001—1
|5
|0
|Detroit
|000
|100
|01x—2
|3
|0
Bailey and Barnhart; Boyd, Greene (9) and McCann. W_Boyd 6-9. L_Bailey 1-8. Sv_Greene (22). HRs_Detroit, Goodrum (10).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|San Francisco
|000
|110
|000
|1—3
|10
|0
|San Diego
|100
|000
|010
|0—2
|5
|0
Rodriguez, Moronta (8), Watson (9), Smith (10) and Hundley; Richard, Lyles (6), Stock (8), Yates (9), Maton (10) and Hedges. W_Watson 4-4. L_Maton 0-2. Sv_Smith (6). HRs_San Francisco, McCutchen (11).
___
|Chicago
|000
|300
|001—4
|9
|0
|Pittsburgh
|003
|010
|01x—5
|8
|0
Lester, Cishek (6), Chavez (7), Wilson (8) and Contreras; Taillon, Santana (7), Crick (8), Vazquez (9) and Cervelli. W_Taillon 8-8. L_Lester 12-4. Sv_Vazquez (24). HRs_Chicago, Baez (22). Pittsburgh, Cervelli (10), Polanco (19).