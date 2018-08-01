  1. Home
Tuesday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/08/01 09:59
INTERLEAGUE
Cincinnati 000 000 001—1 5 0
Detroit 000 100 01x—2 3 0

Bailey and Barnhart; Boyd, Greene (9) and McCann. W_Boyd 6-9. L_Bailey 1-8. Sv_Greene (22). HRs_Detroit, Goodrum (10).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
San Francisco 000 110 000 1—3 10 0
San Diego 100 000 010 0—2 5 0
(10 innings)

Rodriguez, Moronta (8), Watson (9), Smith (10) and Hundley; Richard, Lyles (6), Stock (8), Yates (9), Maton (10) and Hedges. W_Watson 4-4. L_Maton 0-2. Sv_Smith (6). HRs_San Francisco, McCutchen (11).

___

Chicago 000 300 001—4 9 0
Pittsburgh 003 010 01x—5 8 0

Lester, Cishek (6), Chavez (7), Wilson (8) and Contreras; Taillon, Santana (7), Crick (8), Vazquez (9) and Cervelli. W_Taillon 8-8. L_Lester 12-4. Sv_Vazquez (24). HRs_Chicago, Baez (22). Pittsburgh, Cervelli (10), Polanco (19).