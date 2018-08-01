TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) issued the highest possible "red light" heat warning for Yilan County, as well as eight other heat warnings for northern and central Taiwan today (August 1), with hot temperatures and very high ultraviolet (UV) light expected.

The CWB reports that the maximum temperature throughout most of Taiwan will be between 34 and 37 degrees Celsius, with the southern area being slightly cooler. Rain is unlikely for most of Taiwan, too.



CWB weather forecast for August 1. (CWB image)

The "red light" warning is issued for Yilan County, the highest possible alert from the CWB, where temperatures can be expected to rise above 38 degrees Celsius today.

The "orange light" warning is issued for Changhua County, Hualien County, Keelung City, New Taipei City, and Taipei City. These areas are likely to experience continuous high temperatures above 36 degrees Celsius today.

The "yellow light" warning is issued for Hsinchu County, Miaoli County and Taoyuan City, where temperatures are expected to reach or exceed 36 degrees Celsius today.



CWB heat warning areas for August 1. (CWB image)

Residents in Yilan County are advised to avoid outdoor activities, protect yourself from the sun, use fans or ice bricks to keep cool, drink plenty of water and to care for those vulnerable to heat-related stress.

Residents situated in areas under the "orange light" warning are advised to avoid strenuous outdoor activities, keep cool and hydrated, use ice bricks if necessary and care for those vulnerable to heat-related stress.

Residents situated in areas under the "yellow light" warning are advised to reduce outside activity, keep cool and hydrated, and lookout for those vulnerable to heat-related stress.

Throughout Taiwan, the UV rating today will be very high for most of Taiwan and an extreme UV rating is issued for the east coast and Penghu County.