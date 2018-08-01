TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A 16-year-old teen teen allegedly shot and wounded two men outside a 7-Eleven while his 17-year-old accomplice helped them flee the scene by scooter in Zhushan Township in central Taiwan's Nantou County Monday evening (July 30), reported Liberty Times.

According to a clerk at a 7-Eleven in Zhushan Township on Daming Road, a mere two minute drive from a police station, two men who had been participating in a nearby temple festival walked into the store to buy beer. Just after they completed their purchase and stepped out of the shop, shots rang out and the two men were soon seen lying on the ground in pools of their own blood.

The two wounded victims included a 39-year-old man surnamed Chen (陳), who suffered a wound to his head and a 37-year-old man surnamed Lin (林), who suffered wounds to his abdomen and leg. Both men were rushed to the hospital for treatment, with Chen still listed in critical condition.

Two suspects were seen fleeing the scene by scooter, but were convinced by their relatives to surrender to police at 4 a.m. yesterday morning (July 31). Though they tried to hide the weapon, police soon found it in the bushes near Dongputun Creek.

After an initial investigation, the driver of the scooter was identified as a 17-year-old male surnamed Chang (張), while the alleged shooter was a 16-year-old male surnamed Lin (林), who is believed to have fired a total of six shots from a handgun. When questioned by police, the suspects claimed that they had recently had a dispute with the two men at a night market, and during the temple festival they saw the two headed toward the 7-Eleven and decided to "teach them a lesson."

Chang and Lin were transferred to the Nantou District Juvenile Court on charges of attempted murder and violating gun and ammunition regulations.