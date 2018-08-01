LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 31, 2018--The global occupational rehabilitation market 2018-2022 is expected to post a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period, according to the latest market research report by .

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the high demand for better occupational performance. Occupational performance is the ability of a person to perceive, recall, plan, and carry out his or her job role and routine in response to the internal and external environments that can affect his or her performance at work. Occupational rehabilitation and therapy post-injury helps workers carry out their job-related activities and tasks with optimal productivity.

This market research report on the also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the robotic rehabilitation technology as one of the key emerging trends in the global occupational rehabilitation market:

Global occupational rehabilitation market: Robotic rehabilitation technology

Rehabilitation robotics in operational rehabilitation involves automatically operated machines designed to help people with impaired physical functioning. Assistive robots such as Manus ARM help in lost limb movements by controlling the wheelchair mounted robotic arm using an input device. Ekso Bionics, a pioneer in the field of robotic exoskeletons, offers a robotic exoskeleton that is battery operated unit with motors and sensors to assist balance and body positioning of patients, thereby helping patients with physical limitations such as walking.

“Occupational therapists are gradually adopting robotic technology for applications such as upper limb extension, gait training, and walking support for maximizing cerebral plasticity. These therapists are also involved in developing robots that climb steps and perform simple tasks for people with disabilities,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on health and wellness.

Global occupational rehabilitation market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global occupational rehabilitation market by facility type (inpatient care, outpatient care, and home healthcare) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of around 45% of the market share, followed by APAC and EMEA respectively. The dominance of the Americas can be attributed to the increased presence of occupational rehabilitation companies in the region.

