Technavio has published a new report on the drug development pipeline for PARP inhibitors in oncology, including a detailed study of the pipeline molecules.

This report by presents a detailed analysis of the market, including regulatory framework, drug development strategies, recruitment strategies, and key companies that are expected to play an essential role in the growth of the market in the future.

PARP inhibitors: Market overview

Poly-ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) inhibitor is a targeted class of cancer drugs. PARP is a protein present in cells of the human body, which helps the damaged cells to repair themselves by playing a role in various DNA repair pathways. PARP inhibitors inhibit the repair of DNA damage in the cell and thus result in the accumulation of deleterious mutations leading to genetic instability.

According to a senior market research analyst at Technavio, “The PARP inhibitors are undergoing development for the treatment of various cancer types such as breast cancer, ovarian cancer, prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, lung cancer, and gastric cancer. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention report, the national expenditure for the care of cancer in the US, in 2017, was USD 147 billion, which is expected to rise further due to the high cost of new drugs and adoption of advanced treatment options as standards of care.”

PARP inhibitors in oncology: Segmentation analysis

This pipeline analysis report segments the PARP inhibitors in oncology market based on therapies employed (monotherapy, monotherapy/ combination therapy, and combination therapy), RoA (oral and inhalational), therapeutic modality (small molecule), geographical segmentation (Asia, Americas and EMEA) and recruitment status (active, but not recruiting, completed, not yet recruiting, and recruiting). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Based on the route of administration, 85% of the molecules that are being investigated for PARP inhibitors in oncology are oral drugs.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Scope of the Report

Regulatory Framework

Drug Development Landscape

Drugs under development Indications coverage

Drug Development Strategies

Therapies employed RoA Therapeutic modality Geographical coverage

Recruitment Strategies

Recruitment status Gender Age

Key Companies

Type of players Company overview

Discontinued or Dormant Molecules

