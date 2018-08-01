MINSK, Belarus (AP) — Several dozen activists in Ukraine's capital of Kiev have rallied in support of a jailed Ukrainian filmmaker who is on a hunger strike.

Tuesday marked the 79th day that Oleg Sentsov has been refusing food in a Russian prison. Sentsov is demanding that he and 64 other Ukrainians imprisoned in Russia whom he calls political prisoners be released.

About 70 activists staged a protest outside a pro-Russian organization in Kiev. They held banners that read "Freedom to Sentsov."

Sentsov is an opponent of Russia's 2014 annexation of Crimea and he was sentenced in 2015 to 20 years for conspiracy to commit terrorism. He denies the charges. Western nations have campaigned for Sentsov's release.

Sentsov started the hunger strike in mid-May and his health has deteriorated significantly.