WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate's top Democrat says he personally appealed to the Archivist of the United States to release documents regarding Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh's time as staff secretary at the White House.

Sen. Chuck Schumer made the request to the National Archives after Senate Republicans declined to pursue the documents, which come from the years Kavanaugh spent as secretary to President George W. Bush. Democrats say he handled issues like the detention of terror suspects and abortion access that are crucial to his legal views.

Republicans, though, say the paper-chase goes far beyond the norm and is delaying confirmation proceedings for President Donald Trump's court pick. They're instead relying on the one million-page record from Kavanaugh's previous administrative work as well as his 12 years as an appellate court justice.