SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 31, 2018--Atom Tickets, the social movie ticketing app, announced its “Break Up Sweepstakes” to help ease the pain for MoviePass members as the service suffers from repeated technical outages, blockbuster blackouts, and an uncertain future.

Members can enter the sweepstakes by tweeting a picture of their cut-up MoviePass card to Atom Tickets with the hashtags #MOVIEPAST and #ATOMSWEEPS for a chance to win 365 days of free movies. One winner will be randomly selected for the grand prize (a value of $4,380). Members can enter starting today and the contest will continue until August 31, 2018. For more information visit www.atm.tk/breakup18.

This week only, all other movie lovers can get a free ticket with their purchase of a ticket on the Atom Tickets mobile app using the code WEGOTYOU.

Movie fans can also earn a free movie ticket after seeing 4 movies in a theater with their free membership in Atom Rewards™, a fan-centric loyalty program. Anyone who takes advantage of this week’s WEGOTYOU buy one, get one offer will be one step closer to their Atom Rewards free ticket. Atom Rewards members also continue to receive loyalty program benefits from Atom’s exhibitor partners including AMC Stubs®, Regal Crown Club®, and many others. Atom Rewards offers registered users the ability to unlock exclusive offers and unique product features. For complete information on the program, visit www.atomtickets.com/rewards.

How Atom Tickets Works:

Atom Tickets re-imagines the most convenient way for users to plan a night out at the movies, including pre-ordering your favorite concessions. The free app and website provide reviews, trailers and synopses to help moviegoers make the best decision on what to see. At the theater, users skip the box office lines and go directly to the ticket attendants where they scan a QR code on Atom-branded tablets to redeem their order. Atom's innovative platform keeps all plans, messages, payment and tickets in one convenient place—your phone.

The Atom experience also comes to life across the web thanks to seamless ticketing integrations with leading tech and social platforms, including: Amazon, IMDb, Google, Facebook and Instagram.

About Atom Tickets

Atom Tickets is the first-of-its-kind social movie ticketing app. Backed by Lionsgate, Disney, Twentieth Century Fox Film, and Fidelity Management & Research Company, Atom Tickets allows consumers to search for films instantly, invite friends, buy tickets, pre-order concessions and more. Enabled on over 20,000 screens across the U.S., the platform's innovative marketing capabilities help studios, exhibitors and brands maximize revenue opportunities. The company’s advisory board includes Steven Spielberg, J.J. Abrams, Tyler Perry, Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia who serve as resources to Atom in developing the most innovative and convenient theatrical movie experiences for consumers. Atom Tickets is available as a free app in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store and online at atomtickets.com.

