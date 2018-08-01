VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 31, 2018--Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ: SWIR) (TSX: SW), the leading provider of fully integrated device-to-cloud solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced the AirLink® LX40, the industry's most compact cellular router for the IoT. AirLink LX40, with LTE and LTE-M/NB-IoT variants, provides secure, managed connectivity out of the box for business-critical IoT and enterprise applications. LX40 supports data processing at the edge and is ideal for connecting cameras, smart lockers and point-of-sale terminals, as well as industrial remote data logging and sensing equipment in indoor or protected-outdoor locations.

Today’s global businesses are rapidly undergoing a digital transformation by connecting their equipment, offices and stores to deliver service-oriented business models that increase efficiency, revenue and customer satisfaction. AirLink LX40 is purpose-built to enable this transformation, providing LTE and optional Wi-Fi connectivity, combined with trusted AirLink networking, routing and security. Sierra Wireless also provides a complete portfolio of AirLink Network Management tools, available in the cloud or on premises, for remote monitoring, configuration and control of all connected AirLink routers and gateways. With LX40, businesses can rapidly and confidently deploy high-volume IoT applications that easily scale from tens to tens of thousands of networking devices.

AirLink LX40 also enables IoT edge programmability, supporting the field-proven ALEOS Application Framework for embedded applications, as well as tightly integrated cloud services and APIs. These features, combined with LTE-M/NB-IoT connectivity and a rich set of I/O options for data acquisition and sensor aggregation, enable critical data to be processed at the edge to drive application insight and create event-driven situational awareness, while optimizing data transmission. LTE-M/NB-IoT support also provides five to 10X enhanced coverage in remote locations or buildings, while reducing monthly data plan costs by up to 10X.

“Enterprises are gathering business intelligence by deploying IoT solutions over a diverse range of locations and assets, from security cameras in a warehouse to manufacturing equipment on a factory floor,” said Jason Krause, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Enterprise Solutions, Sierra Wireless. “AirLink LX40 represents the evolution of our router portfolio, starting with the LX60, to bring the same secure connectivity experience as our rugged performance portfolio, but in an even more compact form factor that is optimized for enterprise IoT applications.”

AirLink LX40 is part of Sierra Wireless’ new AirLink Essential Series of routers and gateways. It is available in two variants: LTE-M/NB-IoT (up to 300 Kbps downlink) for enhanced coverage and LTE Cat-4 (up to 150Mbps downlink) for higher throughput. The LX40 features a single Gigabit Ethernet port to provide primary LTE connectivity, with support for PoE (Power-over-Ethernet), which further simplifies installation. The available I/O port and built-in embedded application framework allow for simple machine connectivity and edge processing. The LTE Cat-4 variant is available with an optional Wi-Fi feature, making it ideal as a hotspot or to access building Wi-Fi infrastructure.

Pricing & Availability

AirLink LX40 models are priced at $349 for LTE-M/NB-IoT, $399 for LTE Cat-4 and $449 for LTE Cat-4 with Wi-Fi. LX40 LTE Cat-4 variants are sampling in August 2018 with commercial availability beginning in September 2018. LTE-M/NB-IoT variants are sampling in September 2018 with commercial availability beginning in October 2018. AirLink Networking Solutions are sold through Sierra Wireless’ authorized channel partners worldwide.

For more information, visit https://www.sierrawireless.com/products-and-solutions/routers-gateways/.

To contact the Sierra Wireless Sales Desk, call +1 877-687-7795 or visit https://www.sierrawireless.com/sales.

