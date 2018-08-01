LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 31, 2018--The global aircraft dismantling market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 7% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by .

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180731005908/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global aircraft dismantling market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the market is minimizing ownership costs. As an aircraft ages, maintaining its airworthiness becomes more expensive, which often leaves the operator with the option to sell it off. If a new operator or owner for such aircraft is not found, it is stored in places, where most aircraft that are out of service or not in workable condition are stored. These aircraft are kept in such places or in an airports backyard until a new operator or owner is found. They are stored or sold immediately after the aircraft’s last flight service. Eventually, the aircraft is permanently withdrawn from service for dismantling and recycling.

This market research report on the also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only:

In this report, Technavio highlights the greener dismantling practices as one of the key emerging trends in the global aircraft dismantling market:

Global aircraft dismantling market: Greener dismantling practices

The international community is striving for greener practices to dismantle aircraft. Commercial aircraft have limited lifespans. Ultimately, they must be retired from service, stored in airplane boneyards or graveyards, and finally dismantle and scrapped. The quality of recycled material in a recycling process is actively influenced by the appropriate dismantling strategy.

“In recycling the carcass of the aircraft, it is suitable to separate and classify different aluminum grades into their main alloys family before sending them to the recycle center. Fully dismantling or fully shredding the aircraft is not economically or environmentally viable owing to the complexity in the aircraft structure. For this reason, various hypothesized dismantling strategies are being adopted worldwide,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on human machine interface.

Global aircraft dismantling market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global aircraft dismantling market by geographical regions, including APAC, EMEA, and the Americas.

EMEA led the market in 2017 with a market share of nearly 45% of the market share. The market share occupied by this region is anticipated to decrease by nearly 3% during 2018-2022.

Looking for more information on this market?

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem Market characteristics Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market sizing Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered Vendor classification Market positioning of vendors Competitive scenario

About Technavio

is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at .

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180731005908/en/

CONTACT: Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com

KEYWORD: EUROPE ASIA PACIFIC NORTH AMERICA SOUTH AMERICA AFRICA MIDDLE EAST

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TRANSPORT AIR MANUFACTURING AEROSPACE PROFESSIONAL SERVICES ENVIRONMENT OTHER PROFESSIONAL SERVICES

SOURCE: Technavio Research

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 07/31/2018 03:55 PM/DISC: 07/31/2018 03:56 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180731005908/en