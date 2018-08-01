LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 31, 2018--Technavio has announced their latest drug pipeline analysis report on . The report includes a detailed analysis of the pipeline molecules under investigation within the defined data collection period to treat aspergillosis.

This report by presents a detailed analysis of the market, including regulatory framework, drug development strategies, recruitment strategies, and key companies that are expected to play an essential role in the growth of the market in the future.

Aspergillosis: Market overview

Aspergillosis is an infection caused by Aspergillus, a common mold (a type of fungus) that lives indoors and outdoors. Most people breathe in Aspergillus spores every day without getting sick. However, people with weakened immune system or those with lung diseases are at high risk of developing health problems due to Aspergillus. There are several kinds of aspergillosis. One kind is allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis (also called ABPA), a condition where fungus causes allergic respiratory symptoms like asthma, wheezing, and coughing, but it does not actually invade and destroy tissues. Another kind of aspergillosis is invasive aspergillosis. This infection usually affects people with weakened immune system due to cancer, AIDS, leukemia, organ transplantation, chemotherapy, or other conditions or events that reduce the number of normal white blood cells.

According to a senior market research analyst at Technavio, “As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, milder allergic forms of aspergillosis are more common than the invasive form of the infection. Invasive aspergillosis is uncommon and occurs primarily in immunocompromised people.”

Aspergillosis: Segmentation analysis

This pipeline analysis report segments the aspergillosis market based on therapies employed (monotherapy), RoA (oral, oral/intravenous, inhalation, and intravenous), therapeutic modality (small molecule, bispecific monoclonal antibody, protein, and peptide), targets (ergosterol, CYP51A1, beta-(1,3)-D-glucan synthase, and others), MoA (ergosterol inhibitor, CYP51A1 inhibitor, beta-(1,3)-D-glucan synthase inhibitor, and others), geographical segmentation (the US, Australia, Canada, Russia, Japan, and Europe) and recruitment status (completed, and recruiting). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Based on therapeutic modality, 85% of the molecules that are being investigated for the treatment of aspergillosis are small molecules.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Scope of the Report

Regulatory Framework

Drug Development Landscape

Drugs under development Indications coverage

Drug Development Strategies

Therapies employed RoA Therapeutic modality Geographical coverage

Recruitment Strategies

Recruitment status Gender Age

Key Companies

Type of players Company overview

Discontinued or Dormant Molecules

